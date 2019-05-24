It’s easy to grasp the main appeal of Bose’s Frames. Their open-ear design means you can catch up on Desert Island Discs without removing yourself from the sound of the world (and unsympathetic oncoming buses) around you.

Rather than using bone conduction, a miniscule 16mm speaker in each arm pushes audio into your ear, with the design of the acoustic system meaning there’s virtually no noise leakage. Nobody need know you’re revisiting Hanson’s oeuvre unless you crank the Frames right up, and even then Bose says you won’t get more than 1% creeping out.

Bear in mind, though, that although you’re more aware of your surroundings than you would be wearing headphones, having the volume set higher than 80% makes it easy to miss things. And to anyone unaware that you’re wearing musical shades, it just looks like you’re point blank ignoring them. I had to awkwardly apologise to several receptionists in Stuff Towers.

The Frames pair to your phone just like any Bluetooth device, and once set up you can stream your music and podcasts, as well as take calls and talk to Siri and Google Assistant. They’re useful for real-time navigation too, provided the glasses can piggyback your phone’s GPS.

Everything is controlled with the gold button. Pressing it once turns the frames on, press again and they’ll start playing whatever you were listening to most recently. Press once more to pause, double press to skip a song and triple press to go back a track. Hold the gold button and your pre-set voice assistant will make itself available. It works well, but a volume rocker would have been nice.

Put the sunglasses upside down on a table and they’ll turn off after a few seconds, but there’s no auto-pause feature, which might niggle if you’re used to wearing AirPods.

As well as standing in for your cans, the Frames have a second function, which concerns Bose’s so far notably underserved AR platform. Normally we think of augmented reality adding a virtual visual layer to whatever you’re looking at - Bose is all about audio.

Available apps so far - viewable in the Bose Connect app - include various audio navigation tools and interactive experiences that make use of the Frame’s accelerometer and gyroscope.

There’s also a golf app that can give you shot advice when you double tap the right arm, and offers feedback on your positioning based on the direction your head is facing. None of the apps feel close to essential right now, but it’s very early days, and just using Google Maps without needing to look at a screen is great.