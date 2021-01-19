Owner of a lonely cart: The Evercade has no on-board storage. Games come on actual cartridges that you slot into the console – amusingly alien in an era of mobile and streaming. Each cart comes in a clamshell case, with a colour instruction manual outlining every game’s history and controls. Nice.

Wider fools fall in love: A widescreen display on a handheld that mostly plays old games with 4:3 aspect ratios seems odd; but Lynx games require 16:9 and so we can forgive black bars elsewhere (or you can stretch 4:3 games to 16:9, if you’re a monster). Not so easily forgivable are poor viewing angles and lowish resolution.

Good times, pad times: The chunky D-pad works well, while the buttons and shoulder triggers are very nice indeed. In fact, the Evercade as a whole feels good in the hand. It’s heavy enough to feel substantial, but comfy for epic sessions – though some of these old titles are so brutal you might not last that long.

Have I told emulately? The Evercade hasn’t magically managed to stash the guts of several consoles inside its compact form – everything you play runs on emulation. Luckily, said emulation is good. There’s no perceptible lag, framerates are solid, and graphics and audio are authentically rendered.

Play hello, save goodbye: You can have too much devotion to the old ways, and so it’s good to see that progress is not nuked when you flick the off switch... at least if you use save states. In any game, you can indefinitely pause your dot-munching, world-saving or platform-leaping antics to rest your thumbs.