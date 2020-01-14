While the style of the Solo Pros is undeniably Beats, there has been a bit of smartening up here compared to their predecessors, the Solo 3 Wireless. The shiny all-plastic finish has been replaced by a more grown-up design – still largely plastic, but in a more stylish matte, and with exposed aluminium accents around the earcup.

It’s a slightly simpler, more fluid look too, giving them a more premium appearance that helps to justify their £270 price tag. That’s backed up by a sturdy, good-quality build that’s tough as well as pretty.

The memory foam earcups here are significantly larger than on the Solo 3 Wireless, and are thicker too. Presumably these changes are to try and help fix the complaints that the Solo 3 Wireless had quite a clamp-y fit.

Unfortunately the story isn’t much different. While the larger cups do sit a little better on your ears, the fit is still very snug indeed, and you’ll notice their pressure on your lugs after not too long at all. We’d expect a bit of give in them over time, but it’s hard to know if that’d be enough to make them as comfortable enough for long wear – an over-ear pair is usually a better bet.

As far as controls, the Beats Solo Pro keep them to a minimum. There’s a single low profile button underneath the left earcup that is used for putting them into pairing mode (long hold) and for toggling the noise cancelling from on, to Transparency Mode or off entirely (double click). There are also controls built into the right earcup for controlling the volume or changing tracks.

There’s no power button though – they’re simply woken by being unfolded, and powered off by being folded back again. They’ll also go into a low-power mode if left open but without any music playing, so if you sit with your headphones round your neck, or leave them overnight on your desk by mistake, you’re not going to lose hours of playback.

Speaking of which, you can expect around 22 hours of battery life with noise cancelling activated and 40 hours with it off. They come with a Fast Fuel cable – Lightning to USB-B – that will add three hours of juice in 10 minutes if you’re caught short. That’s handy, because out of the box, these headphones don’t come with a 3.5mm cable to use if you’re all juiced out. Heck, there’s not even a Lightning cable to use them wired with an iPhone. So you’re going to want to keep these babies powered up at all times if you don’t want to be without, which is a bit of a pain.

As far as colours, the Beat Solo Pro are available in a choice of ivory, black, grey, dark blue, light blue and red, and come with a soft fabric shell carry case to protect them in your bag.