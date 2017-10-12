Half of me thinks that this isn’t a car you drive - it’s a car you’re driven in. That’s why my first experience of the A8 was from the rear passenger seat.

Open the door and the trick air suspension raises the car by 40mm, making it easier to plonk your backside into the leather, heated, will-even-massage-you-if-you-want reclining seats. You’re also greeted by a subtle light show, with almost every panel illuminated by ambient LEDs.

There’s room for three seats here, of course, but expect most configurations to ditch the middle position for an eye-catching centre console instead. It’s an arm rest, it can hide airplane-style tray tables for working on the move, and even has its own touchscreen that pops out for handheld use - just like a smartphone.

I never knew how much I needed wireless control of my seats before this - or that my co-passenger was not to be trusted with the buttons that started the alarmingly vigorous buttock massaging mode.

It handles media playback too, and even the privacy blinds fitted to the rear windscreen and back windows. You wouldn’t get the system wasn’t plugged in - it works flawlessly.

Digital screens fitted to the backs of the front seats do a similar job, replicating the infotainment system you’ll find up front. They’re near-identical to the ones in Bentley’s Bentayga, but here they give you control over music and lighting, and even let you keep an eye on the driver with real-time stats like speed and fuel consumption. You want TV, too? You got it.

I could go on. So I will: the door panels are covered in ash wood, the seats are all covered in leather, and the front passenger seat even has a hidden foot massager built-in.

Is it overkill? Absolutely. But when has luxury ever been about subtlety?

Subtle isn’t a word that applies to the Bang & Olufsen sound system, either. It uses 3D surround sound pre-sets to project music around the cabin, and delivers detail like few other systems you’ll find on four wheels. Hans Zimmer’s Planet Earth II suite genuinely gave me tingles.