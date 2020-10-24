These days, you can barely swing a Space Invader without cracking its head on an arcade cab looking to help you relive gaming’s glory days. This AtGames effort is different, with a unique mix of connectivity, inputs and extensibility – while still being easy to use.

350 games are preinstalled. Sadly, dozens are antiquated Atari 2600 efforts that need lobbing into a skip. Fortunately, there are plenty of genuine arcade classics too, including Bubble Bobble, Asteroids, Tempest, Centipede and Space Invaders. AtGames is perhaps two licenses (Namco; Capcom) from magnificence when it comes to old-school hits.

Thanks to Liberty Games for the review unit.