Before you open the 17.3” Scar II, the first thing you’ll notice is the brushed gunmetal lid. It looks and feels relatively premium, but does attract fingerprints – they aren’t glaringly obvious, but you can see that they’re there.

The Lid also features a rather large, RGB-lit ‘Republic of Gamers’ (ROG) logo – because people need to know you’re a gamer. You can change the colour through the ‘Armoury Crate’ app or even turn it off altogether if you fancy. So far so good.

Open it up and you’ll be greeted by a glorious, slim-bezel 17.3-inch display. 17-inch laptops have a tendency to be a bit chubby, but if we’ve learned anything in the past couple of years, it’s that people go mad for a thin bezel. The bezels are around 7mm thick, which gives it a pretty small footprint for a laptop of this size.

It’s a hair’s breadth under 400mm wide (39.98 x 27.35 x 2.49~2.64 cm), which Asus reckons is a first for a 17-incher, and I can’t find anything to the contrary. In fact, it’s smaller – though thicker – than Razer Blade Pro.

There’s a caveat though. It has the most almighty chin – Buzz Lightyear-esque. I didn’t notice it at first – which sounds absurd – but now it’s hard not to look at it.

It also has the worst webcam placement I’ve come across in a while. It’s at the bottom of the screen on chin valley, but it’s off-centre, closer to the edge of the laptop than the middle, in fact.

When you first use it, it looks a bit like when you accidentally open the selfie camera on your phone – but if you play around with angles you can get something that works.

Then there’s the base and keyboard. Hmmm. There’s another RGB-lit strip along the front of the base of the keyboard.

As you’d expect, the keyboard also features RGB lighting which can be customised in all manner of ways – it can even pulse in time with your music. Fine. Then it all gets a bit too… first-person shooter for my liking. The WASD keys are clear/white so stand out a fair bit.

The base is finished in a carbon fiber/kevlar-looking design, which looks nice enough, but there’s an odd camo finish that runs diagonally across half of the keyboard area. At a glance from certain angles it looks like fingerprints in dust. A

Asus say the design is FPS-inspired, so in fairness, they’ve nailed that brief. I’m sure plenty will love it, but it won’t be for everyone. Worth noting the palm rest area is great at resisting fingerprints.