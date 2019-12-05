All kinds of stats are going to be hurled at your face from Apple and elsewhere, but here are the really important bits when it comes to performance: CPU speed and single-core performance is broadly on par with the machine’s predecessor (with closest equivelant specs) ; GPU is way up; and Apple’s radically improved the thermal architecture, along with enabling you to kit out this new notebook with a bank-account-mugging 64GB RAM and 8TB storage.

Things are especially great with Apple’s own apps – during testing, there was only one hiccup in Logic when perhaps chucking a few too many virtual synths into the mix. Games? Well, you’re probably still better off with Windows (given that you get cheaper machines and more titles). Everything else? It depends what you’re doing, but during testing we found with anything from photo editing to video encoding, this Mac impressed.

Occasionally, we found there was some warmth around the top of the keyboard, but only once did the Touch Bar get uncomfortable (during a period where the machine was being driven heavily over an extended period); otherwise, heat and fan noise remained pleasingly absent.