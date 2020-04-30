The MacBook Air got the redesign it deserved in 2018 when it finally got a new chassis, Retina display and beefed up internals, and that design is reused on the new model to great effect.

It’s a looker, there’s no doubt. The usual premium Apple build quality goes without saying – the 2020 Air is a supremely lovely piece of personal tech. From the sleek wedge of the brushed aluminium casing to the brilliant stability of the key caps, it’s a near-perfect amalgamation of what a MacBook can be.

We prefer the design over the MacBook Pro for its sheer portability. The classic Apple unibody construction still impresses despite being a staple of the MacBook Air’s look for over a decade and looks rather alluring in our gold colour review unit (silver and space grey also available).

Now that Apple has discontinued the 12in MacBook, the Air is the smallest and lightest MacBook on the market weighing in at 1.29kg. That’s about as light as you’ll get on a 13in laptop today, and it is still able to disappear in most half-stuffed bags.

Inside is the lush 13.3in Retina display and that impressive new keyboard flanked by stereo speakers. We're delighted that the Air has a full function row of keys – and it's now the only MacBook without the divisive Touch Bar.

We’d much rather have the traditional buttons, along with the excellent Touch ID sensor in the top right corner that allows for logins, biometrics and Apple Pay.

The glass trackpad is suitably huge, but there’s only three ports with two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports for charging and data transfer, alongside a lesser spotted headphone jack on the right edge.

It’s now expected in 2020 to omit an SD card reader or USB-A port on a sleek ultrabook, but we still miss them. Sniff.