An all-new look feels like the ideal way to celebrate the Air's tenth birthday: while once cutting-edge, the old model's looks have dated, and been left for dust by the newer, sleeker MacBook Pro.

This new model borrows just about every design cue it can from Apple's premium laptops, and even gets the same three colour choices as the 12in MacBook: space grey, gold and silver.

Machined from a single block of recycled aluminium, the Air is undeniably sleek. It's slimmer than a ballpoint pen at the rear, and wedge-shaped to slim those proportions down to a miniscule 4mm at the front. There's no backpack that won't have room for one of these inside it.

It barely tips the scales at 1.25kg, too. While the 12in MacBook is even smaller and lighter still, there's not a lot in it, and you'll have no complaints carrying the Air around with you all day.

The design similarities continue when you lift the lid, with a MacBook Pro-matching keyboard that's bookended by stereo speakers, a giant glass touchpad, and skinny black screen bezels.

The Air stands out from the base 13in Pro thanks to a TouchID button in the top right corner of the keyboard, letting you log in to macOS with a digit instead of a password. It works just as quickly here as it did on any iPhone, before FaceID took its place. TouchID isn't completely integrated into macOS yet, so you'll still be asked for a regular password in certain apps and Settings pages, but expect that to change in the not too distant future.

This is the first MacBook Air to charge over USB-C, meaning the old MagSafe adaptor has effectively been killed off. You get two USB-C ports, and either can recharge the laptop, but they're rather close together: plug in a particularly chunky peripheral and you might end up obscuring the second port.

Photographers won't like saying goodbye to the built-in SD card reader, which will need to be replaced with a dongle, but at least you get a headphone jack on the right side of the machine...if that's any consolation?