If you liked last year's iPhone X, you'll like this. It’s identical to look at. The same shiny stainless-steel bezel, all-screen front and glass back, suitable for wireless charging. Oh, and the same, divisive notch.

This is the bit of the front of the phone which isn't actually screen, because it's made up of the camera, and other devices that power the facial recognition capabilities of the phone. It's the notch that permits the screen to cover the whole of the phone because there's no "chin" of empty space needed for the Touch ID fingerprint sensor of previous iPhones.

Actually, once the iPhone was launched, people sort of lost interest in the notch and found it less controversial. To the extent that rival companies have launched phones with notches. Just look at the Huawei P20 Pro or the rather excellent OnePlus 6.

Like the iPhone X and this phone's new, bigger sibling, the iPhone XS Max, this is an opulently styled phone that is elegant and classy. Choose the space grey version and the stainless steel antenna is even delicately tinted to match the glass around it. And there's a new gold version available which also has a colour-matched antenna band. The gold option is especially good-looking, a subtle but unmissable shade.

As you'd expect from Apple, the build quality here is exceptional. Apple has also been keen to point out that the glass used on the front and back of the iPhone XS is the most durable ever used on a smartphone, and is more scratch-resistant than before. Even so, a case is probably a good idea.