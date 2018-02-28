On firing up the iMac and poking around, it responds pretty much instantly. My own 5K iMac (a late 2015 model with 24GB of RAM) is no slouch, but the Pro feels like it never has to think – which you’d probalby expect in a machine costing over nine grand.

But I quickly got the sense this kind of power would be wasted on many people. The odd second saved when opening apps or faffing about with Safari aren’t worth the price of a second-hand car. Most of my own work in Photoshop and music apps doesn’t need this kind of power. Gaming? Even an amazing Mac can’t make up for the relative paucity of titles on the platform.

However, everything changes if your life is spent buried in complex video, audio or 3D. With video, the iMac Pro is capable of editing VR footage on-the-fly. It can chew through 8K video like nobody’s business, and smoothly preview changes and effects live, rather than you laboriously rendering shots first.

The lack of judder extends to my own pro app love: audio. I launched Logic Pro X and added a ridiculous number of synths to the Beck demo track. The iMac wasn’t fazed at all, but my own iMac fast became a stuttering wreck.

Then feeding my Korg Gadget addiction, I duplicated instances of the power-hungry Lexington module playing a hastily written loop that’d make Vince Clarke wince. My iMac started making horrible farting noises on hitting nine. The Pro managed another five before threatening to blow up my speakers.