The controls might be simple, but the game itself isn’t. You’ll often fume when the hero bounces off of a wall at precisely the wrong moment, forcing you to laboriously work your way back to a tricky bit. And then you’ll die and have to watch a video ad, or eat into your stash of magic carrots, in order to activate a restart point. Starting from scratch or going through the ad/restart dance sometimes robs the game of momentum, which is a pity.

Still, the carrots are at least also part of the game’s weirdest element: a kind of oddball clicker accessed from the game’s home screen. Rescued chicks bounce about, and you use collected coins to construct dwellings in which they apparently farm carrots for you. Nice to know even in this innocent realm of kid-friendly cartoon videogames, our long-eared hero is keener on setting ex-captives to work than returning them to their mum.

Anyway, Yeah Bunny 2: get it, because it’s good. And if you’re too la-di-da gamer to think anything other than a full-on Mario is worth your time in terms of platforms, leapy frolics and bling, hop it and let the rest of us get on with having some fab one-thumb fun.

Yeah Bunny 2 is available for Android and iOS.