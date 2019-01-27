Steredenn also – wisely – drops any pretense of taking itself too seriously. In the old days, shoot ’em ups were purely about the thrills, but over time gained unnecessary backstories. You apparently needed reasoning behind all the death and destruction – for you to be a valiant hero, cut-scenes rewarding your courageous exploits against evil alien scumbags.

With Steredenn, it’s immediately obvious what you’re in for when the tutorial’s robot teacher deems that the most important first step is to turn on loud rock music. Before long, you’re hurled into a typically absurd one-sided battle, only you’re sometimes facing off against ships with massive chainsaws strapped to their noses.

As you play, capsules are dropped that can be attached to your two weapons slots, enabling you to unleash a range of death, from eye-popping bullet hell to the outright nutty. One option is a massive laser beam that burns through anything in its path, at the expense of slowing you down; another spews lasers about the place, like an angry high-tech garden hose.