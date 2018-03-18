As if that’s not enough, Retrospecs invites you to fully unlock your inner nerd by devising your own retro systems. That’s right: if everything Commodore, Nintendo, Sega, Atari, and all the others, once sent your way isn’t good enough for your pixel-art loving sensibilities, you can fashion your own emulation from the engines, palettes and screen sizes on offer.

This level of attention to detail, apparent throughout the app, propels Retrospecs beyond typical filter fare. Sure, other apps with a tap can transform photos into something that might have graced a screen in a 1980s bedroom. But Retrospecs feels like a labour of love – a fitting, respectful tribute to the graphics of a bygone age.

Most importantly, though, its many options allow you to be creative – it’s as much a box of toys as a set of filters. It’s this that makes Retrospecs more than just a nostalgia fix for greying old gamers, transforming it into a novel, capable, and entertaining filters app anyone can enjoy.

Retrospecs is available for iOS. The free download provides access to a limited number of systems and dither styles. The sole £1.99 IAP unlocks the rest.