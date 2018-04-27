I abhor fluff in apps, but make an exception for RememBear – at least in the sense of bear coats. This password manager is primarily an exercise in minimalism, but adds the odd furry character to humanise (bearise?) proceedings.

This is good, given that password management is the kind of crushingly tedious subject that makes people’s eyes glaze over approximately one nanosecond after you bring it up. However, password management is also vitally important in an age where everyone’s personal details are being pilfered.

Barely a month goes by without a major company admitting its user login details have been compromised. So it pays to protect yourself by using the likes of RememBear to remember passwords on your behalf, and create new/replacement passwords with a level of complexity that’d take several lifetimes to crack.