Like any good platform game, Miles & Kilo revels in tight level design; but here it’s tight to the point that the gap between life and death is paper-thin. A fraction of a second out with a jump? Dead. Didn’t get the precise sequence of jump/action right in a particularly demanding and complex section? Dead. Haven’t quite understood the surprising level of nuance in the controls? Likely very, very dead.

To add insult to injury, reach a level’s end, having battled it for a good 15 minutes (you get infinite lives, which is just as well), and you’ll realise your time is about 30 seconds. Then the game will laugh at your pitiful effort, giving you a poor grade for having not collected all the stars along the way.

Occasionally, the difficulty level grates, especially during an arduous boss battle chasing a mummy through a cave. But when you do crack a level, you feel like a gaming god – until the next one puts you right back in your place.

