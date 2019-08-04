You know that bit in the movies, where the hero finds a bomb? For giggles, the big bad has inexplicably strapped a massive LED clock to it, counting down to fireworks time. As the seconds tick away, you yell at the screen: “Cut the blue wire, you massive idiot!” But it turns out, as Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes ably illustrates, this fake bomb-disposal lark isn’t as easy as it first appears.

Here, you’re presented with a ‘modular’ bomb. Inside a metal case – along with the aforementioned timer – are a bunch of components, each of which must be dealt with individually. There are the usual wires of varying hues, but also things like big punchable buttons, embedded miniature Simon rip-offs, and keys labelled with words and cryptic symbols. And there’s no indication whatsoever regarding what to do.