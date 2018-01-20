Ever get the feeling life’s speeding up and your clock’s ticking down? Imagine being a firecracker.

There you are, with a fuse on your bonce, leaving mere seconds before your time ends with a loud noise and an explosion of colour. It turns out the bipedal, sentient fireworks in It’s Full of Sparks have had enough.

Across 80 hand-crafted levels, the tiny heroes have two aims: to douse their sparks, thereby cunningly extending their lives; and to find the mythical Old One, whose fuse has never been lit. Chances are the poor sod’s at the bottom of a bargain bin, but there you go.