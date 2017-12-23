Because of this nod towards realism, INSIDE comes across as more chilling than LIMBO – and can make for an uncomfortable gaming experience. The dystopia the boy finds himself in is unremittingly grim – a place where a farm contains heaped animal corpses, and doddering zombie-like figures march under the command of human masters.

But it is ceaselessly intriguing. With LIMBO, I was always interested in the next scene, discovering increasingly inventive ways for the protagonist to get impaled. INSIDE, though, has a much more compelling premise, to the point the most interesting puzzle is almost trying to figure out what’s going on – not least when you discover helmets dangling from a ceiling that enable you to control the shuffling zombies.

That’s not to dismiss INSIDE’s puzzles, though. While they’re typically heavily reliant on choreography and timing, and based around little more than jumping and switches, there’s a deviousness to the game. This is a title where everything is blazingly obvious in hindsight, but where you may at times stare blankly at the screen, wondering how to get past the next obstacle.

Mostly, this works very nicely as the game mixes up pacing. Sometimes, it’s reminiscent of a 2.5D Mirror’s Edge, as you gracefully leap between conveniently constructed pathways. Elsewhere, the adventure slows to a crawl as you drag objects, and mull over whatever contraptions you find.