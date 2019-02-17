Each go finds you making key decisions. Do you train new units to explore and fight? Should you build structures to more rapidly generate resources? Would it be better to hold back on conquest, given that more cities ramp up the cost of researching new technologies that let you have nicer things?

In Hexonia, tech maxes out before guns show up: with very rare exceptions, bombs and cannons are your lot for projectiles. And instead of a tech tree, you get linear pathways, most of which provide two routes to an end-point power-up.

It feels very manageable, even if the progression is sometimes odd. Fair enough that discovering clams subsequently lets you research fish farms. Quite how cheese leads to horsemen, though, I’ve no idea. Are they milking the…? OK, then.