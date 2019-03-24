If there’s a key differentiator between Flow and its contemporaries, it’s flexibility. The app wants to help you do things your way, reducing friction when being creative, and thereby get ideas out of your head as quickly as possible.

At the screen’s edge sit the usual set of tools – pencils; pens; markers. But these aren’t fixed. Each one’s colour and line thickness can be customised, the former of those happening by way of a wonderfully tactile colour picker.

Additionally, you can add your own tools to the scrolling pane, if for example you tend to regularly use a set of coloured markers and don’t want to constantly have to manually adjust a single tool’s properties.