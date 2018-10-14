If there’s a backstory to ELOH, it’s not readily apparent. Something something jungle sounds something mask heads something is what you get, along with an ambiguous single-screen animation to introduce each selection of puzzles.

Said puzzles find you facing a grid with what appears to be one or more loudspeakers and a bunch of snoozing masks. Prod a speaker and it starts spitting out coloured blobs. You must position masks so the blobs bounce off and into receptacles of the same colour.

At first, this is very simple, but ELOH slowly adds new mechanics to the mix. Before long, you find yourself tackling scenes with multiple colours, sliding blocks, and bars that ignore or reflect blobs depending on their colour. To further complicate matters, you can’t plonk masks just anywhere – they can only sit in specific spots.