Although Disc Drivin’ 2 has a power-up system, it’s relatively benign. You can upgrade weapons, but only one type per race. And even if you’re paired with online opponents who’ve had the game longer than you (as in, anyone on iPhone), skilful flicking can be enough to lead you to victory.

In fact, the only downside to the freebie version is the usual deluge of ads. But if they irritate, a single one-off IAP unlocks Deluxe Drivin’, eradicating adverts (bar those for mulligans), giving you a coin doubler (for buying new disc designs and power-up cards), increasing your active races from 10 to 25, and offering you endless goes at a daily challenge.

It’s a pity local multiplayer didn’t make it to Android, but you do at least get pass and play, along with speedruns for mastering circuits on your own time, rather than in the midst of a fraught online battle. For free, this all feels like a bargain; but even for four quid, you’ll get as many hours of playtime out of this beauty as any mobile game featuring tarmac and squealing tyres.

Disc Drivin’ 2 is available for Android. It was previously released for iOS.