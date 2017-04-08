Imagine The Walking Dead as a SNES game, attempting to navigate the child-friendly filter Nintendo wielded like a weapon in its earlier days.

The result would be a lot like Death Road to Canada, which – initially at least – seems to explore the jaunty side of a zombie apocalypse.

Your pair of pixelated heroes dodder about, while an infuriatingly bouncy soundtrack plays. You find weapons with which to bash zombies. There are quips! Silliness! The realisation that in a zombie-filled dystopia everyone apparently hides petrol in toilets!

And then your party is wiped out in the space of 30 seconds. Sometimes by an angry moose.