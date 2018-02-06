On seeing Alike Studio’s latest, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in for more old-school cartoonish adventuring, along the lines of Love You To Bits. But Bring You Home is very different.

This is a much more mobile-friendly outing, infused with puzzle-oriented panel-swiping mechanics found in the likes of Framed. And fortunately, this follow-up is even better than its predecessor.

The story begins with doddering alien Polo, whose bug-like chum is pet-napped by nefarious hooded types who leap through a portal and scarper. Polo sets off in hot pursuit, but trips out of a first floor window and goes splat on the ground below. Game over.