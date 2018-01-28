I’ve just spent a day exploring an impossible doll’s house that seemingly wanted to drag me screaming into a hell dimension. Bit weird – but par for the course in mobile adventure series The Room.

This fourth entry finds you investigating the disappearance of an engineer and his high-society wife, with the aim of recovering an artefact. But – as The Room aficionados will know – things are never that simple.

Unlike The Room Three’s instant horror – where you’re within minutes snatched off of a train and hurled into a dungeon – there’s more of a creeping dread vibe in Old Sins.

The game begins in a dusty attic, rain pouring down outside. You spot something – a body? – out of the corner of your eye, and quickly fix a light. Moments after shining it on the doll’s house, you’re sucked inside.