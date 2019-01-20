Games where you deflect lasers are nothing new. I’m old enough to remember Deflektor, a C64 game from 1987 where you rotated mirrors to direct beams at spherical cells that (for some reason) very much needed to be blown to bits. Like similar titles from the time, it was stiff and dull. Blask, though, showcases how a good concept is often only waiting for the right execution.

The main twist here is that levels are hacked up into shapes, which you drag and twiddle on the touchscreen. It all feels nicely tactile as you figure out all the bits you have to play with, separating various components, lasers spanging about within their suddenly claustrophobic confines. You then work to align and merge shapes, putting everything back together again in a manner that directs all the laser beams at their targets.

Early on, you’re more or less in tutorial mode, as Blask shows you how everything works. You’re first taught how to move a single block to create a clear path from a laser emitter to a target, and then you get a shape you have to rotate and connect to another. Easy.