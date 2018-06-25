There’s something excitingly futuristic and yet disturbingly dystopian about the BBC’s latest technology experiment, BBC Sport VR - FIFA World Cup. The idea is to have you experience the action as if you were actually in Russia, by way of watching matches using cleverly conceived VR.

You choose between two main viewpoints. In one, you sit directly behind a goal, like a photographer constantly terrified of having Messi bean them with a slightly skew-whiff free kick. The other finds you with a side-on view of the entire pitch, from a vantage point within a sterile box, bereft of humanity.

Still, it’s perhaps a bit much to expect the BBC to let you crack open a pack of virtual beers on a virtual sofa next to a virtual version of an actual mate; and where it matters, this app really does hint at the future (or at least a future) of how sporting events will be consumed.