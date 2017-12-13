At first, AIO Launcher is admittedly disarming. Everything you think you knew about how a launcher should be is dispensed with, as you stare at quite a lot of text – and not a lot of anything else.

But it’s efficient. Flick a thumb and you can quickly skim the information on offer. There’s a weather forecast (which, fortunately, does offer a graphical icon that depicts current conditions). Below that you get details about your device’s current RAM, storage and battery statuses.

Keep going and you’ll see a list of recently used apps, timers, alarms, and feeds for news, email, and calendar appointments. In each case, there’s a modicum of customisation available. Panes can be rearranged, and most can be turned off entirely – handy to reduce clutter, and not least because one pane is, bafflingly, devoted to Bitcoin.