The sheer amount of new features on the new Paperwhite will make it the best choice of device for most people wanting a Kindle eReader. IPX8 waterproofing alone, first introduced on the Kindle Oasis last year, means that this is now essentially holiday-proof.

If it takes a dip in the sea or the pool, you can now retrieve it knowing that once you rinse it off and dry it out, you’ll still be able to pick up Harry Potter just where you left off. Another feature from the Oasis is the support for Bluetooth audio, meaning you can connect a pair of headphones or a speaker and listen to your books, rather than read them.

If you want the full Audible narration, you’ll need to buy that from Amazon or have access to it in your Audible library, but the Kindle is intelligent enough to switch between the two seamlessly as you go.

Because of this audio support, and because everyone’s book libraries are growing all the time, the storage on the standard Kindle Paperwhite has been doubled from 4GB to 8GB. That should be more than enough for most people, but there will also be a 32GB model available later this year, as well as one that has free cellular connectivity built-in.

The screen itself boasts the same 300 PPI resolution of the previous model, but that’s more than enough and is the same resolution on the Kindle Oasis. What has been increased, though, is the number of LED backlights -- up from 4 to 5. This means a more even dispersion of light when reading in the dark.

Battery life should remain the same, according to Amazon, which they measure in weeks, but further testing on this will be required. Also new to the Kindle Paperwhite 2018, but also coming to the previous version via a software update, is the new home screen. It now makes suggestions on new books to read based on your previous reads, books from Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading, plus random facts and trivia.

The new home screen makes it easier to customise your reading options, such as font sizes and spacing, and then create different profiles, say, for reading with your kids or going to the gym.