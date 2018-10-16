Surprising fact: more Kindle devices were sold on the last Prime Day than on any other day before it.
So while you may be inclined to think that the eReader is on its way out, or that people would prefer to read via phones and tablets, but there are no signs of the dedicated electronic reading device going anywhere anytime soon.
We’ve come to Amazon’s Shoreditch headquarters in London to get a hands-on with the newest Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon’s most popular model of eReader.
The model before it, costing £110, was one of our favourite eReaders and probably the best eReader for many -- much better than the standard £60 Kindle, but not as astronomically expensive as the gorgeous £230 Kindle Oasis.
What are the headlines? Well, think of this as the “post-Oasis” Kindle Paperwhite, because basically it inherits all of its best features.
That includes waterproofing, a flush screen, increased storage and Bluetooth compatibility for audiobook support. The small catch is that it costs slightly more than the previous model -- £10 more at £120. But is it worth buying? We had a play around with the device to find out.
DESIGN: FLUSH SCREEN SUPERSTAR
Whereas the previous Kindle Paperwhite featured an inset screen, the new Paperwhite, much like the Oasis, has a screen that’s flush with the body.
The new model still boasts what we’d call a utilitarian design, but that flush screen means it’s less likely to catch on your button as you slide it into a pocket.
If it does catch on something, though, the screen is shatter resistant and scratch resistant. That flush screen has also resulted in physical improvements to the device, which is now 10 per cent thinner and lighter than the last generation.
And ultimately, that’s what most people are buying a Kindle for -- it’s a rugged, go-anywhere device that you can throw into a bag without too much concern that it’s going to get damaged.
We also liked that the new model is made of a new soft, grippable material that makes it less prone to slipping when you’re holding it.
FEATURES: MORE OF EVERYTHING
The sheer amount of new features on the new Paperwhite will make it the best choice of device for most people wanting a Kindle eReader. IPX8 waterproofing alone, first introduced on the Kindle Oasis last year, means that this is now essentially holiday-proof.
If it takes a dip in the sea or the pool, you can now retrieve it knowing that once you rinse it off and dry it out, you’ll still be able to pick up Harry Potter just where you left off. Another feature from the Oasis is the support for Bluetooth audio, meaning you can connect a pair of headphones or a speaker and listen to your books, rather than read them.
If you want the full Audible narration, you’ll need to buy that from Amazon or have access to it in your Audible library, but the Kindle is intelligent enough to switch between the two seamlessly as you go.
Because of this audio support, and because everyone’s book libraries are growing all the time, the storage on the standard Kindle Paperwhite has been doubled from 4GB to 8GB. That should be more than enough for most people, but there will also be a 32GB model available later this year, as well as one that has free cellular connectivity built-in.
The screen itself boasts the same 300 PPI resolution of the previous model, but that’s more than enough and is the same resolution on the Kindle Oasis. What has been increased, though, is the number of LED backlights -- up from 4 to 5. This means a more even dispersion of light when reading in the dark.
Battery life should remain the same, according to Amazon, which they measure in weeks, but further testing on this will be required. Also new to the Kindle Paperwhite 2018, but also coming to the previous version via a software update, is the new home screen. It now makes suggestions on new books to read based on your previous reads, books from Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading, plus random facts and trivia.
The new home screen makes it easier to customise your reading options, such as font sizes and spacing, and then create different profiles, say, for reading with your kids or going to the gym.
ACCESSORIES: COVERS GALORE
No new device launch is complete without a load of accessories to go with it, and Amazon is aiming to get ahead of the third-party eBay sellers with a line of its own.
There are three options -- premium leather at £50 each, leather at £35 each and fabric at £25.
The premium leather cover is, as you’d expect, nice and soft in the hand, whereas the regular leather covers have more colour options with black, merlot, red, and indigo purple.
The fabric covers are also available in multiple colours including charcoal black, yellow, and blue and are coated in a water-safe material that means they’ll also be safe if they take a dip in the pool.
CONCLUSION: THE BEST KINDLE FOR MOST PEOPLE
Amazon’s done a good job of improving an already great product with the Kindle Paperwhite 2018.
The biggest feature for most will be the addition of Waterproofing, meaning you can finally take this to the beach or by the pool without fear of breaking your device. The increased storage space and Bluetooth audio support are icing on the cake. The design tweaks, while small, also combine to create a more premium-feeling device.
The flush screen reminds us of the high-end Kindle Oasis, while the grippable back and lighter weight mean it’s more comfortable to hold in the hand. The new Kindle Paperwhite goes on pre-order today.
The standard 8GB model will be delivering first on 7th November, and costs £120 for the 8GB model with special offers, or £130 without special offers. The 32GB models will follow later in the year, costing £150 with special offers, £160 without special offers, and £220 with free cellular and without special offers.