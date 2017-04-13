A streamer is only as good as the stuff you can watch on it, and thankfully the Fire TV Stick is chockablock with high definition content for you to enjoy. No, it doesn't support 4K resolutions but then if you've got one of those tellies you shouldn't be bothering with this product anyway; the full-fat Fire TV or the Chromecast Ultra will be a better bet.

What it does have is over 2000 apps for you to dig into, the most important of which are obviously Netflix and Amazon's own Instant Video. You'll also find all of the major catch-up services, so if you're missing a way to access the likes of ITV Hub or, um, the WWE Network, you'll find plenty to be getting on with.

The only real omission is Now TV, a service which you will be able to access via the rival Google Chromecast or Roku TV Stick. Is that a big deal? Well Now TV does have some of the biggest TV exclusives, among them the likes of Game Of Thrones and Billions, and it also gets the best films far sooner than Netflix or Instant Video tend to. Then again, it's not cheap - for films and entertainment you'd be paying around £20 a month. And besides, if you really want to add it you could always get a standalone Now TV box for £15. So it's not a deal breaker.

This new Fire TV Stick is impressively fast. While the previous version was no slouch, the new incarnation has been further refined with a new operating system and speedier innards. It now features a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage, which amounts to a claimed speed boost of 30%. Plus, the faster, more stable connections offered by its upgraded 802.11ac Wi-Fi means there’s much less chance the buffering ring of doom will strike right at the moment your favourite grizzled detective is about to bust their case right open.

It's also a lot easier to browse around on thanks to a slick OS update that bears more than a passing resemblance to Netflix’s much-loved interface. You get that same big lead image up at the top, and then an array of well-categorised tiles underneath. Compared to Amazon’s Instant Video app for PS4 and Xbox One the difference is night and day, with a lighter emphasis on Amazon’s own content. While still lacking the finesse of Netflix’s recommendations, it’s simpler than ever to find something you actually fancy watching.

Want to be sure whether that show is included in one of your subscriptions or just showing on BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub? As a general rule, Netflix shows are integrated into the service but catch-up stuff isn’t. So search for Broadchurch or Match of the Day and you’ll get a link to buy the series or nothing of use, respectively.

You can also browse through the Fire TV Stick using the Fire TV Remote smartphone app instead of the actual physical remote. But unless you want to type out your searches on a touchscreen, there’s no real need to download it.