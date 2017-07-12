What value does a screen have for a spoken assistant? Unsurprisingly, it's pretty minimal for now. Some existing skills have a visual flourish to them, but the added benefit varies depending on the ability.

For example, seeing scrolling lyrics on the screen when listening to music from Amazon Music is a nice perk. Being able to see the item you want when ordering physical goods from the online retailer? Well, that's a massive improvement over having Alexa describe them to you. And being able to pull up an image of something from the internet is nice, whether it's a photo of a biscuit, a beetle (or a Beatle), or really anything else.

Alexa also takes a stronger role here as the centre of your smart home, thanks to its ability to put video camera feeds on the screen. If you have a compatible connected camera on the premises, then you can ask Alexa to put the feed in front of you. That's great whether you want to see who's at the front door from your security cam, or need a view of the crib from your baby monitor.

You can also ask for videos from YouTube, movie trailers from IMDB, and videos from Amazon's own Instant Video services. But a stationary, 7in screen isn't exactly the ideal viewing location, whether it's in my living room or kitchen. I'd much rather watch videos on pretty much any other screen I own, whether it's the expanse of my TV or the flexibility of my phone or tablet.

And there are holes. The Echo Show doesn't have an accessible web browser, so you can't pull up a webpage. In other words, you can use a recipe skill/app like Allrecipes to find something to prepare for dinner, but if your recipe comes from somewhere else, you're out of luck. The Echo Show doesn't offer maps or directions, and can't stream from Netflix or other video services, for example.

Also, so many of the skills are still strongly audio-based, and don't have much of a visual component. For example, if you ask Alexa for the Bartender skill to learn how to make drinks, you still won't see anything other than the words she's reading. And there's no on-screen panel for something like Philips Hue lights; just the usual voice commands.

The amount of visual content for skills may change over time, but right now, the Echo Show doesn't make consistent, compelling use of the display. It's a minor accompaniment to the usual spoken back-and-forth.