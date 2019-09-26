The Echo Buds’ headline feature is undoubtedly their hands-free Alexa capability. Each bud has two outer microphones and one inner mic that work in unison to reduce ambient noise and ensure Alexa can always hear you clearly.

And that’s important, because you’re going to be speaking to her a lot. Rather than being an optional feature, Alexa is central to the experience of using the Echo Buds, so you’d better be comfortable with talking to an AI in the supermarket.

Fortunately, the functionality seems to have been implemented really well. It was fairly noisy in the demo room we were in, but Alexa didn’t force us to repeat ourselves. There was the occasional bug, but that's to be expected pre-release.

You’ll know when the Earbuds are awaiting a command (unlike hands-free Siri on the second generation AirPods, where there’s no audio indicator) and at least in the brief time we spent wearing them there was barely a hitch.

From asking the AI to shuffle Ed Sheeran songs (shudder) and picking out Harry Potter audiobooks, to checking our non-existent calendars, Alexa didn’t embarrass herself. Obviously we’ll need to test the buds in a number of increasingly challenging scenarios before offering a proper verdict, but the initial signs are good.

In our demo we naturally listened to songs on Amazon Prime Music, but voice commands work with Spotify and Apple Music too.

The other significant feature is the Bose-provided active noise reduction tech built into the Echo Buds. While this isn’t the same as proper noise cancellation that you’ll get in Bose’s over-ear cans, it was really quite impressive, successfully reducing the chatter of excitable tech journalists to a relatively faint hum.

Double tapping the bud triggers the noise reduction mode, and double tapping again enables passthrough. You can tweak how much ambient noise you allow to enter the buds in the Alexa app, something you’ll want to do, as the highest setting seemed pretty extreme. Hopping between mode each is seamless, though, which is you’re great as you’re probably going to be doing so quite often.

Should you prefer bossing around a different voice assistant, you can also tap and hold your Echo Buds to access your phone’s native voice services, such as Siri or Google Assistant.