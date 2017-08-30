Look at a 'regular' Dell laptop like the XPS 15, and you’ll notice one clear design goal: make it as screen-packed as possible, while keeping to a smaller overall footprint.

That’s not how Alienware rolls.

The Alienware 15 R3 is actually deeper and slightly heavier (if a little thinner) than the old Alienware 15 R2, because it has gained a chunky, heat-blasting part on the back. The screen still has a thick surround that gives it an almost retro look, next to today’s style-centric laptops.

This is still just about the best-made gaming laptop you’ll find, though. The R3’s top and bottom chassis use plates of aluminium, and the whole beast is rigor-mortis-rigid. To our eyes at least, this new version looks a little more grown-up than the last, especially because (as usual) you can choose how gamer-tastic the whole thing looks.

LED bars on the side of the base and lid, under the trackpad and keyboard can all be customised. With the whole lot turned off you could almost mistake this for a number-crunching workstation if it wasn’t for the alien head logo on the back.