Tell someone that you’re having a hard time driving and reviewing an Alfa Romeo and they’ll likely give you a quizzical look, before offering to do it for you.

See, Alfa as a marque has such a heritage - a brand built around an image of stylish, aggressive speed machines - that few people would turn down a drive in one of its newest cars.

That, though, is also exactly what makes the Giulia such a puzzling beast to assess. While it’s every bit the consummate, luxury cruiser, complete with a full suite of driver aids, in-car tech and comfort-enhancing features, it also feels like a departure from the core of what makes an Alfa an Alfa.

It’s fast, of that there’s no doubt - but it also cushions the driver in a way that belies the badge on its bonnet.

Having spent a week hauling the Giulia along motorways, through London streets and along Hampshire B-roads, then, here’s what I made of Alfa’s newest machine.