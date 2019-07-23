Five years ago, a strange phenomenon began to be recorded on streets across the western world. People - apparently normal people - were seen walking around in gaudy-coloured headphones with ‘AKG’ plastered on the sides in massive white letters. “Do you like my award-winning AKG Y50s?” they would ask, pretending not to notice all the laughing.

Thank heavens for product evolution. The Y50BT on-ears that followed in 2015 had a slightly more restrained design to go with their Bluetooth connectivity… and now they’re replaced by the AKG Y500 Wireless, souping up the tech specs again and transforming the design from ‘slightly more restrained’ to ‘downright classy’.

If you take an already popular set of ’phones, improve the battery life, refine the controls and make them 100% non-embarrassing to wear in public, you’ve got to be onto a winner, haven’t you?