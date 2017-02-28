There’s no getting around it - the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is big. Probably too big for the average user, but if you value screen real estate above all else, and the standard crop of 5.5-inch or so “Plus size” phones aren’t doing it for you, then this is one of the biggest handsets you can get.

The situation is exacerbated slightly by the huge bezels that Sony seems to insist on putting top and bottom of its phones. Or maybe it just has to have them in order to fit all the tech inside. We're not sure, but either way it makes one-handed use either an impossibility or an accident waiting to happen. The picture above shows it next to an iPhone 7 Plus, and it even dwarfs that phone - itself among the biggest in terms of body size.

Nor is its 1080p screen particularly hi-res by modern standards, where 1440p is quickly becoming the norm - you end up with a ppi of 367, which is down near iPhone 7 territory. But also like Apple, Sony generally makes fantastic displays, and the Xperia XA1 Ultra continues that tradition in fine form.

I watched a few clips on the phone including the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and they all looked detailed and contrast-heavy, although I’d have liked a bit more brightness.

Although we don’t know the price of the XA1 Ultra yet, we’re led to believe it will be firmly in the mid-range bracket. This makes sense, as we know that the standard XA1 will arrive in the US for $300. There aren't many mid-rangers with screens of this size, so the XA1 Ultra might well fill a gap.