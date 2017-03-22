The multiroom-enabling Sky Q Mini boxes are plug ‘n’ play – all they need is power, a Wi-Fi (or Ethernet) connection and an HDMI cable plugged into a telly and they’re good to go. That means you can move them between TVs if you want to without too much upheaval.

Sky’s ‘Fluid Viewing’ is, in our humble opinion, a rather silly marketing term that simply means you can watch telly wherever you want, starting in one place and seamlessly moving to another if that's what you fancy. Silly name or not, the good news is that in action it’s very impressive. Pause a recording on the Silver box, pick up a tablet or switch to a TV with a Mini box attached and within seconds you can resume watching where you left off via the My Q menu. You can even switch back to watching on the main telly a bit later.

In fact, you don't even need to pause the first box, so if you decide you love whatever you're watching but can't bear to remain in the same room as the person you're watching it with, you can just take yourself off to your bedroom and keep watching in blissful solitude.

Each Mini and tablet has access to everything the Silver box does, including everything you've saved to its hard drive, so using one is a lot like sitting in front of your main telly. You can delete recorded shows from the Silver’s drive using a Mini, too, but this isn't supported by the tablet app - at least not yet. Picture quality appears to be just as good as from the main box, even without a direct wired connection to a satellite.

Mini boxes come with normal remotes that have good old-fashioned buttons where the touch panel would be. They also connect via Bluetooth, though, so you don’t need to point it at the box in order for it to work, although try shaking off the habit.

It's always been good value to get your broadband from Sky if you've already got the TV, and with Sky Q there's a handy extra bonus: the Sky Q Hub router, which comes with Sky Q, enables your main Sky Q box and Mini to act as Wi-Fi hotspots, improving your wireless network right through your house. In the future Sky will also be switching on a powerline feature, which will send your network data through your mains as well as via Wi-Fi, with the system intelligently using the best option at any given time.

While we're on the subject of networking, one slight negative on the Sky Hub front is that the router itself has just two Ethernet sockets. One suspects that the majority of Sky customers use Wi-Fi almost exclusively, but those that do like to use Ethernet to connect devices such as NAS drives could find this a bit annoying.