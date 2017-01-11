Smartphones are growing in size faster than the kids from Outnumbered, and well beyond anything you’d be happy to keep you company on a long run.

With built-in GPS, the Gear Fit2 will finally let you leave your phone at home, but still map out your route. You’ll get detailed results showing where you were speediest once you get back home, and where you had lost your rhythm.

The Fit2 can do a lot more without a smartphone, like tracking your step count, number of floors climbed and heart rate - even if praising a fitness tracker for these fundamentals would be like congratulating a cow for chewing grass.

Still, all your data gets displayed in simple graphics that are also easy on the eye. You can compare with competitive friends, or your own results from previous days through the S Health companion app.

S Health gets automatically installed once you download the Samsung Gear app. It breaks down your fitness data into even more detail, and is a lot easier to see on your phone than having to squint at your diddy tracker screen.

Samsung reckons the Gear Fit2 can keep track of how many calories you burn each day, too - useful for anyone that scrutinises supermarket packaging with ferocity.

However, as with most trackers, we’re not totally convinced by how accurate this data is. There’s barely any difference between calories burned on days I spent at the gym, and those burned binging on Netflix box sets. Either the Gear Fit2’s calorie data isn’t very reliable, or watching television is surprisingly fitness efficient.

The most impressive part of the Fit2’s fitness focus? Its ability to work out exactly what type of exercise you’re doing. Within minutes of starting a run or a session on the Elliptical trainer, the watch lit up with stats including speed and time elapsed.

However, I did notice that during a run, if I slowed my pace too much, the band would get confused and ask whether I was ending my jog. What a taskmaster.

And while it’s supposed to recognise cycling too, it wouldn’t work on a gym exercise bike - you’ll actually have to hit the road and risk saddle rash to record your bike-based exercise.