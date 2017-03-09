From the front, you’d have a hard time picking the Galaxy A5 from a line-up of Galaxy S7 phones - it might cost almost half the price, but it looks almost identical.

Flip it over and you can spot where Samsung has made savings, though. The glossy black finish is a magnet for fingerprints - the pink, blue and gold versions might fare better, but I haven’t fondled them to test the theory.

Still, you don’t spend a lot of time staring at the back of your phone, do you? From the front, it’s a real looker.

In the hand, the Galaxy A5 feels reassuringly weighty, and that 5.2in panel is pretty much perfect for a mid-range phone. It helps keep the bezels to a minimum, and means you can reach every bit of the screen without having to stretch out your digits. There’s no notification LED, though - something you get on the more expensive S7.

The metal frame stamps home the “premium” feel, and the whole thing is IP68 water-resistant too - not bad at all for a mid-range phone. You’ll be able to give it a dunking without too much worry.

You get the same physical home button as the Galaxy S7, which again doubles as a fingerprint sensor. It’s quick, yes, but not as lightning fast as more recent Huawei handsets. It’s flanked by light-up Recents and Back keys, reversed from the typical Android layout as we’ve come to expect from Samsung.

With a headphone jack and USB-C port at the bottom (making the A5 the only on-sale Samsung phone to have one at the time of writing, now that the Galaxy Note has been retired early), the speaker has been bumped to the right edge.

It’s an odd move, but means you won’t accidentally block it with your mitts and muffle the sound. Audio quality isn’t all that great, admittedly, but it gets the job done for YouTube clips.