Console gamers have been forced to slum it for years.

They’ve watched on with envy, regular joypads in hand, while the PC master race constantly upgrades their mice and keyboards for newer, l33t-er hardware.

The Xbox One Elite controller provided a first taste of upgrade fever, and now it’s Sony’s turn to get in on the action. PS4 gamers get a choice of two controllers, though - even if neither of them are actually made by Sony.

The Raiju comes from Razer, purveyor of all things black and LED-illuminated - at least where gaming hardware is concerned. It’s a serious upgrade over the standard DualShock 4, but it’s got a seriously high price to match: £150.

Will paying a small fortune for one of these really catapult you to the top of the online leaderboards? Not quite, but it’s packing a feature list guaranteed to make it the weapon of choice for dedicated gamers.