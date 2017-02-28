Since it launched the PEN E-P1 way back in 2009, Olympus has been a leading light of the compact system camera world.

Back then, CSCs were a whole new category of snapper, still scorned by many DSLR-wielding “serious” photographers who saw them as inevitably inferior to larger “real” cameras.

And eight years on, here we are: while DSLRs may still be the category of choice for those who make a living from photography, the critics’ and consumers’ consensus is that CSCs are “serious” cameras too. And the Olympus OM-D E-M1 II – like the Fujifilm X-T2 or Sony A7R before it – is living proof.