When it comes to utility, though, the Nokia 3310 actually packs some welcome surprises.

First of all, it supports dual SIM cards, so you can run it on two networks at the same time. There’s a headphone socket (which should go without saying, but hey, it’s worth confirming in this day and age) but the phone does have Bluetooth if you want to use wireless speakers or a headset. And there’s a microSD slot which supports cards up to 32GB, so you could use the phone as a pretty serviceable portable music player.

While the Nokia 3310 certainly isn’t intended for anyone who’s addicted to Snapchat, Tinder or any other number of always-on social apps, it won't be completely useless to Millenials. It comes with the Opera browser and supports 2G connectivity, meaning you can check Facebook, Twitter, Instagram no problem. In fact, because it uses Opera, it automatically optimises pages for image size, meaning everything should be fairly quick to load.

It also has a 2MP rear camera with flash, meaning you can still take shots and video to be uploaded to social networks later. There are a host of built-in apps as well. There’s a flashlight, a converter, stopwatch - all the usual “must-haves” that Nokias have offered since the late '90s.

Which, naturally, leads us on to Snake, which if anything may be a little too advanced for fans of the monochrome original. This new version of the game moves at much more precise angles than up, down, left or right, but the same rules apply: eat fruit, get bigger, avoid crashing into your ever-elongating body.

There are also a load of other built-in apps that have become much more essential to our modern lives since then - calendar, notes, contacts etc. We didn’t get chance to see how these synced, if at all, but they’re there if you’re happy to get locked into Nokia’s system. We were also pleased/amazed to see an FM radio on there, with your wired headphones acting as the aerial.