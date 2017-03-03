The Ressence Type 5G looks positively unreal

Is it analogue or digital?

Magical, isn’t it? At first you think it might be an electronic screen because of the sheer two-dimensionality of the display. And then, having looked a little longer, because some of the hands don’t seem to make any sense. Well, pick up your jaw off the floor and chew on this: it’s analogue. There’s spinny widgets in there, not flouncey electrons.

It looks as if touching it might cause it to wobble like jelly.

As nice as that might be, no. But there is an element of viscosity to Ressence’s watches. What you’re seeing is the watch hands suspended in oil. This makes them clearly visible up top, but crucially extra-super-legible down in the briny depths, for this watch is being pitched at divers. The hand-wound mechanical movement, which wouldn’t like being immersed in oil, is separated from the gloop by a titanium plate, but exerts its inexorable temporal insistence on them via the witchcraft of magnets.