This portable wind turbine is a very British solution to off-grid power

Help! The scale snakes are in my brain!

Stop flapping about and look at the picture. That's an iPad Mini. You know how big one of those is.

OK, got it. Phew. Sorry.

Hey, there are worse phobias than an unclear sense of scale in digital images. Anyway, look! A gadget being charged for free by nature's most abundant resource - wind.

Uh, isnt there more water than wind?

Nope, and anyway: tidal power generators tend not to fit into a pocket. Plus, although solar panels are now lighter and more efficient than ever, the makers of this turbine are British. It's an optimistic engineer indeed that sits spannering solar panels while the wintry maelstrom batters against the windows of the workshop.