This portable wind turbine is a very British solution to off-grid power

Help! The scale snakes are in my brain!
Stop flapping about and look at the picture. That's an iPad Mini. You know how big one of those is.
OK, got it. Phew. Sorry.
Hey, there are worse phobias than an unclear sense of scale in digital images. Anyway, look! A gadget being charged for free by nature's most abundant resource - wind.
Uh, isnt there more water than wind?
Nope, and anyway: tidal power generators tend not to fit into a pocket. Plus, although solar panels are now lighter and more efficient than ever, the makers of this turbine are British. It's an optimistic engineer indeed that sits spannering solar panels while the wintry maelstrom batters against the windows of the workshop.
So, will it charge my Twizy?
Sadly not. Texenergy has been working on the Infinite Air for many years, though, and it reckons that in wind speeds of 15mph upwards the turbine will output 5V at 1.5A to 2A. That's enough to juice up your phone, or your GoPro, or even more power hungry iPads. Not bad for something that weighs under 500g and breaks down into parts small enough to fit into a pocket or two. Electric car charging? That might have to wait for Infinite Air 2. (Tagline: This Time It's Even More Infinite.)
Wind speed of 15mph? What’s that on the Beaufort scale?
Irrelevant to most readers, is what. It’s a Force 4. Which is, we admit, quite a breeze and not what you might regularly experience sat in your garden. But, up a hill, or on the beach, or out on the football pitch, this might be a very handy thing indeed. Texenergy are just getting ready to sell the Infinite Air, but they reckon it’ll be about £85. You might not see that back in electricity savings for a little while, but you'll be rolling in eco-smug credits from the very moment you open the box.