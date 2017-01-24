Lofree is a mechanical keyboard for design lovers

This seems like the answer to a question nobody asked.

Quite the opposite, actually. The question, of course, is “why do we make tech better?” The answer? “So that, in a few years, we can make something new that works like something old.” Which is exactly what the Lofree has done.

So it’s just a glorified typewriter? I’ve seen those before.

Well, it’s meant to be more than a showpiece. Yes, the round keycaps and mechanical elements are distinctly retro, but the rest is far from backwards. Wireless! Simultaneous pairing! Backlit! The Lofree’s got it all.