Lenovo’s Tab 4 range is the MPV of tablets

Tablets? Bleuch.

Look, it’s not that you prefer using your phone, it’s just that you’ve become accustomed to using your phone to do things for which a tablet is much better suited. Shopping using a retailer’s main site, for example, or multi-channel social networking. Or boxsetting – in this new age of cinematic, episodic wonderment, TV shows have earned themselves a bigger screen experience. Although, even standard TV fayre such as Countryfile looks better on an 8in screen than on a phone.

You’re admitting to that now, then? Countryfile?

No, no… you know. It's Sunday teatime. One tends to be in front of the TV, is all.

OK, because it sounds like you’ve been downloading it to your tablet.

Shh, now. A few more years and you’ll understand how the TV equivalent of Jazz FM can be an appealing antidote to the pre-Monday jeebies. But back to these Lenovo tablets. In and around its barns this week are a litter of new-borns, including the affordable Windows 10 convertible Miix 320 and a couple of powerful Yoga folders too. But it’s the Tab 4 range we reckon is of most use to most folk.