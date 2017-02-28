Lenovo’s Tab 4 range is the MPV of tablets

Tablets? Bleuch.
Look, it’s not that you prefer using your phone, it’s just that you’ve become accustomed to using your phone to do things for which a tablet is much better suited. Shopping using a retailer’s main site, for example, or multi-channel social networking. Or boxsetting – in this new age of cinematic, episodic wonderment, TV shows have earned themselves a bigger screen experience. Although, even standard TV fayre such as Countryfile looks better on an 8in screen than on a phone.
You’re admitting to that now, then? Countryfile?
No, no… you know. It's Sunday teatime. One tends to be in front of the TV, is all.
OK, because it sounds like you’ve been downloading it to your tablet.
Shh, now. A few more years and you’ll understand how the TV equivalent of Jazz FM can be an appealing antidote to the pre-Monday jeebies. But back to these Lenovo tablets. In and around its barns this week are a litter of new-borns, including the affordable Windows 10 convertible Miix 320 and a couple of powerful Yoga folders too. But it’s the Tab 4 range we reckon is of most use to most folk.
iPad bashers, are they?
No, subtler than that, but scalable. The Tab 4 range comes in 8in or 10in sizes, of which there are two bell-and-whistle variants, the standard Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 10 and the fancier Tab 4 8 Plus and Tab 4 10 Plus. All four of these can be had in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi/4G versions.
Ooh, me head.
We told you it was too early for Pimms. Zone out for this paragraph, then, which has more specs, but come back for the next one. It's crucial to the plot. Those two 'Plus' versions get faster Snapdragon chips, more RAM, more storage and more pixels - 1920x1200, as opposed to the non-Plus 1200x800. There's also Plus style, as the spendy ones get a fancier glass-backed design.
Right, I'm back in the room. Where we at?
At the bit where I tell you about how you can tune your Tab 4 experience with a businesslike Bluetooth keyboard Productivity Pack, or go the other way with the Kid’s Pack. Which is a screen protector, stickers and a handy rubber bumper case with little cutaways for the Tab 4's Dolby Atmos-channelling stereo speakers.
Good for clumsy parents too.
Especially those who have mixer drinks with breakfast. Now, more numbers for your numb nut. The Tab 4 8 is your entry level, at €169. Then theres the 10-inch version (€179), while your 8 Plus and 10 Plus come in at €259 and €299 respectively. Prices for the Kid’s Pack and Productivity Pack – which is just a keyboard, really – are yet to be announced, but you can wait in line at lenovo.com.