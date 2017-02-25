5 things you need to know about the BlackBerry KeyOne

BlackBerry has kicked off Mobile World Congress 2017 with its latest attempt to recapture the glory days.

The BlackBerry KeyOne is an Android-powered, physical keyboard-packing premium device with loads of interesting features.

Formerly known under the codename Mercury, it’s the first phone made in partnership with Chinese company TCL - they do the hardware, and BlackBerry supplies the software - and it looks like it could be the start of a comeback of sorts.

Here are all the key details.