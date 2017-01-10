Your level of comfort with the Motiv Ring will depend on how much you like wearing rings. Personally, I’ve always found them a bit intrusive and cumbersome and as such I don’t wear them, so the 2.5mm thickness of the Motiv Ring made it a little bit intrusive during CES. However, it felt well-made and up to the task of everyday use, including washing my hands thanks to its 5ATM waterproofing. It also didn’t feel like it was intrusive for other people when I shook their hands during the show.

The Motiv app is particularly well designed, blending accurate stats with beautiful imagery to show you how you’re spending your day. Everything is segmented into activity type, such as running, walking and sleeping, and you can drill down into more data and graphs for each. It’s worth noting that the app only works on iOS at this stage. Nothing is confirmed when it comes to Android, but you’ve got to imagine that Motiv wouldn’t want to miss out on this huge market after launch.

Battery life is the one area where we’re keen to see how Motiv’s promises bear out. Battery tech is difficult to get right even in a devices as monolithic as a phone, so getting it right on a thin, circular device has to be a challenge. Motiv has developed its own technology here and is confident of its claims, and certainly using it during the day of the CES trade show we didn’t encounter any problems. Three-to-five days for any wearable is excellent though, so we hope Motiv delivers on its promises.

The Motiv Ring is scheduled for release in Spring 2017, and we should have more on the product once it’s released.