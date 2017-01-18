The Phase might be a first try for Misfit, but you wouldn’t know it - this watch looks and feels like it came from a company that’s been churning them out for years.

That could be down to parent company Fossil - there’s definitely some shared design going on here, but the Phase looks a lot more modern than similar watches from sister brands Skagen and Emporio Armani.

The all-black face matches the watch body, with colour-matched notches instead of numbers that glint in the light. It's made from stainless steel and aluminium, so should stay looking sleek even if you wear it 24/7, The only design flourish? A subtle silver accent around the face. It doesn’t get much more minimal.

It’s not heavy at all, but is rather thick for an analogue watch - although it’ll still slip under a shirt sleeve easily enough. It’s waterproof down to 50m, so you won’t need to take it off when you go for a swim, let alone take a shower.

There’s only one size to choose from, and at 41mm the face might feel a bit large on anyone with smaller wrists. The 20mm straps are easy enough to swap out though - the bundled band has built-in lugs that you can get on and off without any tools.

The only tool in the box helps you twist off the back and access the coin cell battery. Misfit reckons you’ll only have to do it every six months, which is a whole lot better than any other smartwatch out there right now.